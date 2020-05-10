Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) has just been reported and analysts have set a target price of $ 65.94

Last week’s latest quarterly earnings release was released(NYSE: BMY), an important milestone on the company’s path to building stronger business. The results were positive: sales were $ 11 billion, exceeding analyst expectations by 7.3%. After the result, the analysts updated their profit model, and it would be good to know if the company’s outlook has changed significantly or if it is running as usual. We have compiled the latest legal forecasts to determine whether the analysts have changed their profit models after these results.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “ Check out our latest analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb “data-reactid =” 29 “> Check out our latest analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb

NYSE: BMY Past and Future Results May 10, 2020 More

Taking recent results into account, the recent consensus of 13 analysts for Bristol-Myers Squibb is $ 41.7 billion in sales in 2020, which, if achieved, would have increased sales significantly by 34% over the past few years Would mean 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to increase 11% to $ 0.57. Prior to this report, the analysts modeled sales of $ 41.7 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $ 0.78 in 2020. Analysts seem to have become more bearish after the latest results. While sales forecasts have not been changed, EPS estimates have been reduced fairly sharply.

It may come as a surprise to learn that the consensus target fell 5.6% to $ 65.94, with analysts clearly linking lower forecast earnings to share price performance. However, setting a single price target can be unwise because the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the different estimates to see if there are different opinions on company valuation. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s most optimistic analyst has a price target of $ 80.00 per share, while the most pessimistic is $ 6.17. Given the wide range of price targets, analysts almost certainly rely on very different results in the underlying business. With this in mind, we would not rely too much on the consensus price target as it is only an average and the analysts clearly have some very different views of the business.

Another way of looking at these forecasts is, of course, to put them in context with the industry itself. Recent estimates indicate that Bristol-Myers Squibb’s growth rate is expected to accelerate significantly. The forecast sales growth of 34% is noticeably faster than the historical growth of 11% pa over the past five years. Compare this to other companies in the same industry whose sales are expected to increase by 6.0% next year. It seems obvious that while growth prospects are better than in the recent past, analysts also expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to grow faster than the industry as a whole.

The bottom line

The main concern is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that Bristol-Myers Squibb could face business headwind. Fortunately, they also reaffirmed their sales figures, suggesting that sales are up to expectations – and our data indicates that sales are expected to grow faster than the industry as a whole. In addition, analysts have lowered their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has increased pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Promotions

The story goes on