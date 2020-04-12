Britain’s NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact: Sunday Times

(Reuters) – The technology arm of Britain’s National Health Service has been working on a mobile phone app with Alphabet (NASDAQ: ) Inc’s Google and iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: ) that the government hopes will help in ending the coronavirus lockdown, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The system will use Bluetooth technology to alert those who have the app if they have been in close proximity with someone who has been tested positive for COVID-19, the newspaper reported, citing senior sources.