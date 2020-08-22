British Airways holidaymakers facing half-term hell as workers warn of strike action

British Airways workers say they’re set to vote on strike action in the coming months, in a move that could spell havoc for half-term holidaymakers.

The carrier’s ground staff say they’re in talks to vote for a ballot on industrial action ahead of the October half-term rush.

Long-standing employees in its cargo, loading and baggage workforce claim the vote could shut down the airline.

Cabin crew will have separate options for pursuing industrial action, with sources also indicating the half-term school holidays will be targeted for “maximum impact”.

The vote to strike is in protest at the airline’s push to axe 12,000 staff and switch remaining workers on to lower paid contracts.

“Workers want to strike,” one employee at the ground staff meeting near Heathrow told The Sun.

“There is absolute disgust at the behaviour of BA.

“There is now a mandate for the union to formally pursue industrial action. Staff will now be balloted and a strike is inevitable.”

The airline has already reached agreement with the unions and pilots over proposed cuts that will temporarily cut pay by 20% and eliminate 270 jobs,

However, strikes within its 3,000 strong cargo, loading and baggage teams could bring the airline to a halt as the summer break approaches.

“We have received no notification of any ballot for industrial action,” British Airways said.

BA was slammed for leaving “a community decimated by nothing more than greed and indifference, good people who deserved far, far more, simply ushered out of the door” earlier this month, after 4,000 people warned they were ‘being forced out of their jobs’.

“A culture and a community literally cut in half. The heart and soul ripped from the airline, with an unseeing haste to get rid of people as fast as they could, unceremoniously disposing of them as cheaply and as quickly as possible,” the union said.

“Not a single thought was given to whether the people being rushed out of the door, were our best or our worst, it simply didn’t matter.

“Colleagues have been either carelessly tossed aside or so brutalised by the last few months, that many no longer recognise the company they were once proud to say they worked for.

“British Airways’ entire strategy seems to amount to little more than waging a war against its own employees, in the mistaken belief that this entirely negative tactic will somehow deliver success.”