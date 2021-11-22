Bulb Energy goes bankrupt, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill to keep the lights on for its 1.7 million customers.

Bulb Energy goes bankrupt, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill to keep 1.7 million customers supplied.

The move could result in a £1 billion bill for taxpayers, as the government may be forced to write off Bulb’s debts in order to entice other energy providers to take on its customers.

Bulb, the largest energy company to go bankrupt as a result of high wholesale oil prices, has left the taxpayer on the hook to ensure that its 1.7 million customers have access to electricity.

After the company failed to secure financing to continue operating independently, the Treasury has been forced into what amounts to a temporary nationalisation of Bulb to protect the energy supply of its customers, as I predicted in September.

“We’ve just told our team that we’ve made the difficult decision to support Bulb being placed into special administration,” a Bulb spokeswoman told me.

We’re also preparing for Bulb’s parent company, Simple Energy, to go into administration.”

Customers “do not need to be concerned,” according to an Ofgem spokesperson.

“Bulb will continue to function normally.”

The government and Ofgem collaborate closely.

This includes plans for Ofgem to file a court application to appoint an administrator to run the business,” she said.

“There will be no interruption in supply for customers, and their account and tariff will remain unchanged.”

Calls and inquiries will still be answered by Bulb staff.”

While the appointment of a special administrator is not technically a nationalization of Bulb, it does leave the Treasury and UK taxpayers to fund Bulb’s ongoing operations while the Government seeks a more permanent solution.

The move could also cost taxpayers up to £1 billion if the government is forced to write off Bulb’s debts in order to attract other energy providers to take on its customers.

The Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy will try to sell Bulb as a whole or break it up and pass its customers onto other large suppliers during the special administration process.

Other suppliers, on the other hand, are unlikely to take on Bulb’s current debts.

Bulb’s parent company, Simple Energy, had debts of £550 million at the end of March 2020, according to its latest annual accounts.

The debt is finally understood after 18 months.

