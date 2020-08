Burger King has secretly given away FREE nuggets to drive thru customers – and you can still get them

BURGER KING fans can get a free box of chicken nuggets if they spend more than £15 at one of its drive-thrus.

While it may be the home of the Whopper, Burger King also sells an array of fried chicken and since August 1 it’s been secretly dishing out a box of chicken nuggets to lucky customers when they spend more than £15.

The treats have been tucked in with takeaway orders alongside a note encouraging fans not to spoil the surprise for others.

But burger chain has now lifted the lid on the tasty treats and extended the freebie until August 31, when you spend £15-plus at one of its UK drive-thrus.

The nuggets normally cost £3.69 for six, so this is a decent saving if you were planning to spend over £15 anyway – although bear in mind prices vary by store.

A six box of nuggets contains 249 calories. An adult man should eat around 2,500 calories a day, while it’s 2,000 for a woman, according to NHS guidelines.

You can get the offer at all drive-thrus but Burger King hasn’t reopened all of its 143 locations yet. Use its store locator tool to find your nearest.

If you’re using other offers on top, bear in mind the total needs to come to at least £15 even after any discount is applied.

You won’t be able to use the offer alongside the Eat Out to Help Out scheme though, which gives diners 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks up to £10 a head on Mondays to Wednesdays throughout August.

Burger King is signed up to the initiative but Eat Out to Help Out orders are only valid when dining in; so food purchased from drive-thrus doesn’t count.

Local stores may also apply their own exclusions so check before ordering.

The fast-food chain closed all of its UK restaurants back in March due to the coronavirus crisis but began reopening its doors, initially just for takeaways and drive-thrus, in May.

But it has warned that the pandemic could force the chain to permanently close 10 per cent of its stores, putting 1,600 jobs at risk.

Katie Evans, marketing director at Burger King UK said: “Surprise! It’s true, we’ve been keeping a little secret in order to make our Drive Thru customers smile.

“We hope we’ve managed to spread a little bit of joy during these trying times.”