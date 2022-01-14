Buy now, pay later payments will soon appear on your credit report, and this could harm your credit score.

SHOPPERS’ credit reports will soon include buy now, pay later payments – and if you’re not careful, it could hurt your score.

Last year, over 45 million Americans were expected to use BNPL services.

It can work well for those who pay on time, but many people end up spending more than they can afford and then struggle to pay their bills.

Equifax is the first of the big three credit reporting agencies to include BNPL information on reports as of the first quarter of this year.

The goal is to provide lenders with a more complete picture of their customers’ payment habits and financial obligations.

Equifax also claims that research has shown that including on-time BNPL loan payments in credit reporting can help improve credit scores.

However, if you have trouble making payments on time, you can expect to be charged late fees, which will harm your credit score.

While Equifax is the first to do so, rivals TransUnion and Experian have said they will follow suit.

Because BNPL plans do not require a credit check, they have not always been viewed favorably.

As a result, even if a consumer’s financial situation isn’t ideal, qualifying for a BNPL arrangement is relatively simple.

According to a recent Credit Karma study, 34% of customers who used BNPL services missed one or more payments.

Depending on the terms of the BNPL provider, late payments may result in fees or even placement on debt collection lists.

According to Credit Karma, 72% of people who miss a payment see their credit score drop as a result.

As these plans have become more popular, they have come under increased scrutiny and criticism.

Consumers taking on too much debt and BNPL providers avoiding laws are concerns for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

As a result, it’s requesting data from five of the industry’s biggest players.

The federal agency announced the order in December, saying it wants information from Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, PayPal, and Zip on the “risks and benefits of these rapidly growing loans.”

“Our customers trust us to be transparent,” a PayPal spokesperson said at the time.

PayPal is reviewing the letter, and we’ll keep working with the CFPB to provide the information they’ve requested.”

