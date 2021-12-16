By 2024, euro banknotes will be redesigned.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced Monday that euro banknotes will be redesigned in 2024, the first time in over two decades.

A theme advisory group, comprised of one expert from each euro area country, will submit a shortlist of new themes to the governing council, according to a bank statement.

“Euro banknotes will be around for a long time.

They are a tangible and visible symbol of Europe’s unity, especially during times of crisis, and there is still a strong demand for them,” said ECB President Christine Lagarde.

The current euro banknote designs are based on an “ages and styles” theme, with windows, doorways, and bridges representing these ages and styles.

According to Lagarde, the banknotes’ design will be updated to make them more relatable to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds.