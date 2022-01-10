By January 11, the final round of stimulus checks worth (dollar)600 will be sent out – find out when yours will arrive.

By the 11th of January, the final round of stimulus checks worth (dollar)600 will be mailed out – find out when yours will arrive.

180,000 payments totaling (dollar)127 million were sent out in late December as part of the California pandemic stimulus program, and are expected to arrive throughout January.

Payments were made using the last three digits of your ZIP code from your 2020 tax return.

Some payments may require additional processing time to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Allow up to 60 days after your tax return is processed if it is processed during or after the date of your scheduled ZIP code payment.

Until January 11, 2022, the remaining zip codes ending in 928-999 are being mailed.

To qualify, you must have a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of (dollar)1 to (dollar)75,000 dollars.

Wages and self-employment income, tips, interest, dividends, rental income, retirement income, and gains on the sale of real estate are all included in the income section of CA AGI.

You will not be paid if Social Security is your only source of income.

Some people who receive Social Security benefits may be eligible if they also have the other sources of income listed above.

You must also be a legal resident of California and have filed your 2020 tax returns by October 15, 2021.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB), 8.5 million GSS II payments have been issued.

Adults in the Navajo Tribe who are eligible could receive checks worth up to (dollar)2,000, while minors could receive (dollar)600.

Married couples with one child may be eligible for up to (dollar)4,600 in assistance, while those with two children may be eligible for up to (dollar)5,200 in assistance.

According to Jonathan Nez, President of the Navajo Nation, the initiative was approved on December 29th.

When the law is passed, approximately 345,000 checks will be issued to those who qualify.

The funds come from federal coronavirus relief funds worth (dollar)557 million.

