By the 11th of January, the final round of stimulus checks worth (dollar)600 will be mailed out – find out when yours will arrive.

180,000 payments totaling (dollar)127 million were sent out in late December as part of the California pandemic stimulus program, and are expected to arrive throughout January.

The last three digits of the ZIP code on your 2020 tax return were used to send payments.

Some payments may require additional processing time to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Allow up to 60 days after your tax return has been processed if it is processed during or after the date of your scheduled ZIP code payment.

Until January 11, 2022, the remaining zip codes ending in 928-999 are being mailed.

To qualify, your California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) must be between (dollar)1 and (dollar)75,000 dollars.

Wages and self-employment income, tips, interest, dividends, rental income, retirement income, and gains on the sale of a property are all included in CA AGI.

You will not receive a payment if Social Security is your only source of income.

Some people who receive Social Security benefits may be eligible if they also have the other sources of income listed above.

You must also be a California resident and have filed your 2020 taxes by October 15, 2021 to be eligible.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB), 8.5 million GSS II payments have been issued so far.

Adults in the Navajo Tribe who are eligible may receive checks worth up to $2,000, while minors may receive $600.

If needed, married couples with one child may be eligible for up to (dollar)4,600 in assistance, and married couples with two children may be eligible for up to (dollar)5,200.

According to Jonathan Nez, President of the Navajo Nation, the initiative was passed on December 29.

When the bill is passed, approximately 345,000 checks will be issued to those who qualify.

The money comes from federal coronavirus relief funds worth (dollar)557 million.

