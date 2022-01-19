By the end of January, 1.5 million households will receive emergency (dollar)95 food stamp payments – here’s how to apply.

By the end of January, 1.5 million households will have received emergency (dollar)95 food stamp payments – here’s how to get one.

Texas residents’ emergency food assistance benefits have been extended until January 2022.

Over (dollar)307 million in emergency SNAP food benefits is being provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Over 1.5 million households will benefit from the funds.

“As Texans ring in the new year, this additional support will help families start 2022 with food on the table for themselves and their children,” said Wayne Salter, Deputy Executive Commissioner of Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services.

The HHSC received federal approval from the US Department of Agriculture to increase the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits for families based on household size.

All SNAP recipients will receive a minimum of (dollar)95 in emergency funds.

On January 31, the extra funds should be available in recipients’ accounts.

When applying for SNAP benefits, applicants will be screened for eligibility by case managers and their household circumstances will be assessed.

If the applicant is eligible and answers “yes” to one or more of the following circumstances, emergency benefits may be issued.

If your monthly housing expenses are greater than your income and savings.

If your monthly income is less than (dollar)150 and your cash reserves are less than (dollar)100.

Finally, if you’re a migrant worker with less than (dollar)100 in the bank, you may qualify for emergency assistance.

Applicants will receive a letter confirming their eligibility for emergency benefits after their application has been approved.

In order to continue receiving SNAP benefits, the letter also explains what verifications are required.

Emergency benefits, like regular SNAP benefits, are distributed on an Electronic Benefit Transfers [EBT] card.

To use the emergency benefits, you’ll need a Personal Identification Number [PIN].

If you are not approved for emergency assistance, you may still be eligible for SNAP benefits on a monthly basis.

If you are in need of food right now, contact your local food bank for information on pantries and local programs where you can get free food.

