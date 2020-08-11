BYD delivers electric bus to German buyer

China’s leading new-energy vehicle manufacturer BYD said Saturday that it has delivered the first of 22 pure electric buses ordered by German public transport operator Bogestra.

The BYD e-bus exported to German is 12 meters long and has a maximum passenger capacity of 80 people. It also has an over-200-km mileage on a single charge, according to the company.

The Chinese automaker received Bogestra’s order in last September. The rest of the buses are expected to be delivered by October and serve in cities including Bochum and Gelsenkirchen in Ruhr region, Germany.

He Yipeng, general manager of BYD Europe, said the entry into the German market indicates recognition of BYD’s technology and products by the local government and the public transport operator.

Data from BYD show that the company has sold its pure electric buses to more than 300 cities in over 50 countries and regions.