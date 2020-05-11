BYD new energy vehicle sales slump in January-April

China’s leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD saw its NEV sales tumble in the first four months of 2020, company data showed.

The firm sold 35,187 NEVs in the January-April period, down 63.79 percent from the same period last year, BYD said in a statement filed with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

In April alone, the number of NEVs sold by the firm stood at 12,995, up from 12,256 in March.

From January to April, BYD sold 93,082 vehicles in total, down 40.11 percent year on year.