Bye bye, Patrick! The first TGV train retires

Terminus for Patrick, after 41 years of a career carried out at 300 km / h. The “oar 01”, the very first TGV which owes its baptismal name to the son of its first driver, made its farewell tour before finally retiring. Its large orange carcass, characteristic of the 1980s, with the SNCF logo, is parked throughout this weekend at the Gare de Lyon (12th), then from Monday to Wednesday, so that the public can visit this flagship of technology for the last time. , released from the Alstom workshops in Belfort in June 1978.

It was not until September 27, 1981 that the legendary train set off for Lyon from Paris, with a special passenger on board: François Mitterrand, freshly elected President of the Republic.

That day, for the first time, the journey was made in 2 h 20 min, against 4 hours earlier: the high-speed train was born. Withdrawn from circulation last December, Patrick will have valiantly covered 14 million kilometers. Hall 2, track number 5, repainted in the colors of its three historic liveries, original orange for the motor cars, Atlantic blue and carmillon (mixture of carmine red and vermilion, created for the SNCF) for cars, Patrick attracted enthusiasts and curious, this Saturday.

“It’s vintage, this train is incredible!” Laughs a young couple of thirty, leaving for winter sports, attracted by this train of another age. “And also the welcome panel: Goodbye patrick, they add. We wondered who it could be! “

Exceptionally, the cockpit, brown, remained in its juice is accessible to the public, with explanations to the key. The wagons, which can also be visited, host an exhibition of photos, videos and models, which retraces the history of high speed … And you can even immortalize your moment with Patrick thanks to the photobooth installed on the quay.

“It reminds me of memories, says, a bit nostalgic Gérard, the sixties. I have taken it countless times this train. It’s like I’m coming to the retirement pot of an old friend! “And he is not the only one:” Because there are many of you, impatient, passionate … we are here to answer and add three dates at Paris Lyon train station, next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, ie 1,800 additional seats, “announces SNCF, which had planned to exhibit Patrick only this weekend, before his last visit, at the Lyon-Perrache station on March 7 and 8.

