Cadence Design Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1

Investing.com – Cadence Design (NASDAQ: ) reported on Monday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Cadence Design announced earnings per share of $0.6 on revenue of $618M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.54 on revenue of $614.81M. That with comparison to EPS of $0.54 on revenue of $576.74M in the same period a year before. Cadence Design had reported EPS of $0.54 on revenue of $599.56M in the previous quarter. Analysts are expecting EPS of $0.59 and revenue of $621.88M in the upcoming quarter.

Cadence Design shares are up 12% from the beginning of the year , still down 3.23% from its 52 week high of $80.43 set on April 17. They are outperforming the which is down 0.86% year to date.

Cadence Design shares lost 4.92% in after-hours trade following the report.

Cadence Design’s report follows an earnings matched by Taiwan Semiconductor on Thursday, who reported EPS of $0.75 on revenue of $10.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.75 on revenue of $10.32B.

Micron had beat expectations on March 25 with second quarter EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $4.8B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.37 on revenue of $4.69B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar

Cadence Design follows other major Technology sector earnings this month