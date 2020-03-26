Calviño appeals to companies and asks them to keep the job

The Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, today called for corporate responsibility and asked that they “try to maintain employment” and proceed to request ERTEs “only if they meet the requirements” established by the Executive. Only in this way, Calviño said, public resources “will be able to reach those who truly need them.” The minister’s words come at a time when the Administration is practically collapsed by the avalanche of temporary layoffs announced by the companies.

The minister has been in charge of defending before a practically empty chamber the decree laws approved by the Government and which contemplate the battery of economic measures implemented by the Government to mitigate the impact on companies, workers and citizens of the crisis caused by the Covid-19. Calviño has insisted that 200,000 million euros, 20% of GDP, will be mobilized, the suspension of evictions and moratoriums on the payment of mortgages or the streamlining of ERTEs.

In addition, Calviño has insisted that the Government is preparing new measures for the rent and “those that are necessary” in the coming weeks. It is about “minimizing” that the current crisis, “exceptional and transitory”, becomes “structural”. As for rent, Calviño has said that the Government is looking for a solution “taking into account the specificities of a market in which public entities, large homeowners, other professionals and also people who depend on this income operate to be able to address their expenses monthly ». .