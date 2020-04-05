Cambodia imports liquefied natural gas from China

Cambodian Natural Gas Co Ltd and Chinese firm CNOOC Gas & Power Group Co Ltd teamed up in importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to distribute within Cambodia’s market for the first time, an English-language daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

A local company’s officer said the cooperation is to import the LNG to supply demand in the local market, as the company focuses on hotels and restaurants in the first-step plan.

Pheng Sros Choronei, administration officer at Cambodian Natural Gas, said the LNG containers were shipped in from China and arrived at Cambodia’s Sihanoukville Autonomous Port on Tuesday.

“The demand of LNG consumption in Cambodia will increase as we see the ongoing demand of using the LNG in other countries going high,” Choronei was quoted as saying by the Khmer Times.

The company plans to expand to 25 provincial cities. Currently it focuses on the capital Phnom Penh and Preah Sihanouk province.

According to the Chinese embassy in Cambodia, CNOOC Gas & Power Group Co Ltd partnered with Cambodian Natural Gas Group to achieve China’s export of natural gas to Cambodia for the first time.

The embassy wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday stating that the close relationship of the two countries has opened up new investment between them.

“Under the leadership of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Cambodia joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ has continued to go deeper and further,” the embassy said.

“Both companies worked together to make the first use of LNG in Cambodia and supplied some of the Cambodian energy market and it will open a new chapter in the application of clean energy in Cambodia,” the embassy wrote.

CNOOC Gas & Power Group Co Ltd is an enterprise in China with its main office in Beijing. It operates in the natural gas distribution industry.