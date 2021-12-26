Cameroonian importers are enticed by the quality of Turkish clothing.

Because their products are imported from Turkey, online stores in Cameroon boast about the high quality of their products.

DOUALA (Cameroon) is a city in the country of Cameroon.

Cameroonian clothing importers told Anadolu Agency that they travel between Cameroon and Turkey on a regular basis to help their businesses thrive.

Turkish flags are increasingly visible in front of clothing stores in Douala, Cameroon’s economic capital.

Because their products are from Turkey, online stores run by Cameroonian traders in other cities boast about the high quality of their wares.

This observation is made in light of the fact that the Cameroonian market has long been a showcase for Chinese products.

Several dealers told Anadolu Agency that the situation is changing, “especially since the start of the health crisis,” which resulted in market closures and import restrictions.

According to Anadolu Agency, Ismail Gulle, the head of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM), said in January that the Turkish garment industry managed to increase exports in eight of the twelve months last year.

“When China closed its borders, traders needed to find alternatives, and Turkey proved to be very accessible at the time,” said Cameroonian entrepreneur Simon Cargo.

His shops are well-known in Douala.

From Turkey, he transports clothing and various parcels.

According to him, the accessibility of Turkish markets has led to buyers discovering higher-quality clothing.

“Turkey has the best quality.”

“It’s much better value for money than clothes from China, which are of lower quality and cost less,” he said.

Nyambe Cargo is a ten-year-old company.

But it wasn’t the health crisis that brought him to Turkey.

“I chose Turkey ten years ago because Turks make European clothing models, and I’ve found that they create whereas China imitates without quality.”

I prefer high-quality products, which I can find in Turkey.

“Even though the price is slightly higher than Chinese clothes, my customers come back for the quality,” he said.

He owns a number of shops where he sells merchandise as well as Turkish flags.

He was discovered in the middle of a sale by Anadolu Agency.

He is quick to praise the quality of his products and is confident that his customers will return.

Nyambe claims to travel to Turkey twice a month to shop.

– ‘Available, quicker, and of higher quality’

He believes he has (dollar)6,000.

