Can an employer oblige his employees to wear a mask in a company?

THE CHEKING PROCESS – As we approach deconfinement, wearing a mask in the workplace is at the heart of our concerns. Which rules apply?

The question of wearing a mask only arises for companies in which telework is not possible.

THE QUESTION. From May 11, deconfinement must begin. The wearing of the mask should become common for many French people when they leave their home, especially in public transport where it will be mandatory. Similarly, merchants can choose to force their customers to wear one to enter their store.

What will happen in business? Employers will have to prepare the return of their employees to the premises by carefully following the health measures recommended by a “deconfinement protocol” published this Sunday by the Ministry of Labor, which “Specifies the general doctrine of collective protection that employers in the private sector must put in place”. Will a company be able to force its employee to wear a mask? What will happen if he refuses?

CHECK. The text made public by the Ministry of Labor is clear: wearing a mask should not be the alpha and omega of the sanitary device