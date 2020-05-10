Can Artificial Intelligence Treat Mental Health Issues?

According to Forbes, almost 15.5% of the world’s population has some type of mental health challenge. And the numbers are considerably rising. Sadly, more than 50% of people don’t realize they have a mental health challenge. Or maybe, they don’t acknowledge the fact that they have a mental health challenge because they think that others will call them lunatics. Can you imagine one in five adults in the US suffer from some sort of mental illness? And one person every 40 seconds commits suicide?

Rapid mental health diagnostics should become mandatory. But with so many patients, it may become challenging for mental health professionals to diagnose the issues within a short period. With the advent of artificial intelligence, researchers believe it is possible to screen patients with mental health challenges by picking up linguistic cues that may predict depression or anxiety. For example AI-powered mood tracking apps like Misu are now growing in popularity. Misu can record your anxiety and happiness index throughout the day fully automatically. It uses an emotion detection AI to detect your mood through facial micro-expressions, such as frowning or subtle eye squinting.

According to experts, artificial intelligence is a powerful tool that can solve mental health challenge over time. Here’s how it can help mental health professionals:

1. Easy and comfortable conversations

Many people don’t feel comfortable talking to therapists. They think that a stranger will know their secrets. Although they promise to say everything, they usually hide stuff so that therapists don’t judge them. On the other hand, talking to a bot may seem comfortable. It may look awkward at first talking to a device that only listens, but disclosing everything to a bot may take the burden off the heart of patients.

For example, you share unhappy incidents with your partner so that you feel comfortable. You know that you have a pair of ears who can listen to you without judging your actions. Sharing your grief reduces the burden in your heart. The same thing happens when a mental health patient shares his/her experiences with a bot.

2. 24 x 7 access

Sometimes you may not find a mental health professional near your house. Or there is so much rush that you get an appointment after a couple of months. For many mental health patients, it is essential to speak to a professional as soon as possible. Artificial intelligence can eliminate the need to wait for an appointment. It offers patients access to mental health professionals without visiting their chamber.

3. Supports mental health professionals

Like most industries, AI also supports mental health professionals in streamlining their jobs by suggesting possible treatments, alerting them about patients’ conditions, and monitoring their progress over time.

Artificial intelligence is showing promising signs for mental health patients as professionals can identify potential mental health problems quicker. Over the years, mental health professionals had complained about the scarcity of resources to diagnose patients with mental illness. But with the advent of artificial intelligence, the professionals can now diagnose hundreds of patients within a short period and provide appropriate treatment for quick recovery.