Can bitcoin reach $70,000 in 2021?

Bitcoin price forecast 2021: Can the cryptocurrency reach $70,000?

Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has been struggling recently.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin has decreased by 2% in the last 24 hours to (dollar)49,029.81.

In addition, Bitcoin has lost 27% in the last month.

Some of the losses are the result of growing concerns that global governments may crack down on cryptocurrency regulation.

Just before the weekend, a well-known investor warned that the US Federal Reserve might start tapering crypto, causing the market to crash.

Last month, Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of (dollar)68,789.63.

This occurred after the highly anticipated debut of a Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund.

This means you can invest in futures contracts rather than buying Bitcoin directly.

The tides have turned, and Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies are once again experiencing volatility.

Following China’s ban on all cryptocurrency transactions in September, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices plummeted.

Nonetheless, in the past 12 months, the cryptocurrency’s euphoria has outweighed the bearishness.

Bitcoin has returned 164% to investors over the last 12 months.

Although the returns have been favorable over the last year, a potential investment can backfire if purchased at a premium.

And, as previously stated, the most recent example occurred just recently.

Also, when Elon Musk’s Tesla bought (dollar)1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin earlier this year, it seemed unstoppable.

The billionaire, however, sparked a massive sell-off in Bitcoin when he announced that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin payments.

Although Mr Musk has stated that he believes Bitcoin and Tesla have a future, he has expressed concerns about the cryptocurrency’s environmental impact.

Because of the volatility, Bitcoin was seen trading as low as (dollar)29,360.96 in July.

Another risk to be aware of is the cryptocurrency sector’s high level of complexity, which necessitates a thorough understanding of what you’re getting yourself into.

Even a well-known cryptocurrency like Bitcoin is at risk.

Apart from the fact that Musk wields considerable power over Bitcoin, it is the most widely traded cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of more than (dollar)920 billion.

Bitcoin was created in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym for an unknown computer expert.

A computer solves a difficult mathematical problem with a 64-digit solution in order to mine the cryptocurrency.

One Bitcoin block is processed for each problem that is solved.

In addition, the miner receives new Bitcoin as a reward.

However, according to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, Bitcoin consumes approximately 99.10 terawatt-hours per year, which is a source of criticism from environmentalists.

In contrast,…

