Can Germany feed itself?

EIt is a question that many people in this country have never had to ask themselves: could Germany provide itself with food if necessary? As a developed industrial nation, we have gotten used to finding almost every conceivable product on the supermarket shelf in every season. The thought that this might not be the case was absurd a few days ago. But the corona virus has made many seemingly unthinkable scenarios a reality.

The shelves in the supermarket are usually still well stocked, only a few products are out of stock. But these days, Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU) makes no secret of the fact that the supply chains no longer function properly. “We are well supplied with domestic food,” she said this week in Berlin – with the emphasis on “domestic”. Countries like Vietnam, the third largest travel exporter, have imposed export restrictions on agricultural products. In Spain, where Germany usually obtains a lot of fruit and vegetables, many harvest helpers stay at home because of the extensive curfew. Added to this are the logistical hurdles that arise from closed borders and quarantine regulations. But all of this could also be an opportunity, said Klöckner. Consumers would get a different awareness of food from Germany. “We see that the demand for potatoes is increasing.” The supply of basic food is assured – she emphasized this several times. “We won’t starve.”