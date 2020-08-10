Can I claim Universal Credit? Thousands of low paid workers missing out on up to £21,000

THOUSANDS of low paid workers are missing out on Universal Credit payments and support with housing costs worth up to £21,000.

Brits are now being urged to check if they’re eligible for the benefit to help them get by.

Universal Credit has replaced six other benefits with a single monthly payment if you are out of work or on low income.

Some households may be entitled to thousands of pounds a year depending on their individual circumstances.

For example, a couple living together with two children earning £7,350 a year could get £12,600 in Universal Credit – or £21,000 with housing costs.

Meanwhile, a single parent with one child earning £7,350 a year could get around £7,500 – or £14,000 with housing costs.

If you live by yourself, earn £7,350 a year and don’t have any kids, you could get around £300 – roughly £7,000 with housing costs.

Universal Credit claimants may also be eligible for more than £1,000 in child benefit, discretionary housing payments, disability living allowance, a council tax reduction as well as free school meals for children.

The easiest way to access these benefits is by claiming Universal Credit.

If you think you may be missing out, it is easy to check if you are eligible.

Simply go to the GOV.UK website and use one of the free calculators to check what you’re entitled to.

Before using the tools, make sure you have any financial information to hand, such as bank and savings statements, and information on pensions and existing benefits.

You also need to know your outgoings, such as rent or childcare payments, as well as have a recent council tax bill to hand.

If you’re part of a family or live with a partner, get their basic financial information together too as this could affect your claim.

To then make a claim, go to the GOV.UK website and fill in the details.

Just keep in mind that any benefits which Universal Credit is replacing, such as working tax credit or child tax credit, will end once you submit an application.

You also won’t be able to claim them again even if it’s decided that you aren’t entitled to any Universal Credit payments.

Once you set up an account and make a claim, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will call you if they need any further details from you.

It’ll message you via the Universal Credit online journals as your claim progresses.

If you are eligible, it’ll take five weeks between claiming and your first payment – though advances are available to those who need them.

Will Quince, minister for welfare delivery, said: “Many people in work may be eligible to claim Universal Credit and a range of other benefits without even realising.

“Universal Credit is providing an invaluable safety net for people who need it, and I want to make sure no one is missing out on the support they’re entitled to.”

Brits on Universal Credit should get their first payment after two weeks, a powerful groups of peers demanded last month.

And in a huge boost for The Sun’s Make Universal Credit Work campaign, the Lords Economic Affairs Committee backed all of our main asks of the government for how to repair the troubled benefits programme.

Meanwhile, thousands of Brits on benefits will receive an extra two weeks worth of payments when they’re rolled onto Universal Credit.