Can you apply for one of the 5,000 American families who will receive (dollar)500 per month under the new universal basic income program?

Can you apply for the new universal basic income program, which will provide (dollar)500 per month to 5,000 American families?

IN THE NEW UNIVERSAL BASICS INCOME PROGRAM, SOME American families will receive a monthly check of (dollar)500.

The proposed budget for a Universal Basic Income (UBI) by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was approved on Wednesday, making 5,000 families eligible.

However, there are a few conditions that must be met in order to receive the funds.

Individuals who make less than (dollar)35,000 per year are eligible to apply.

Individuals who meet the criteria must be enrolled in City Colleges or have a dependent who is enrolled in City Colleges and is under the age of 18.

At the time of application, applicants must have had a COVID-19 impact.

Participants will be chosen at random, so you won’t be able to apply.

This plan, which will begin in 2022, will be Chicago’s first test of a guaranteed UBI for low-income residents.

“Having extra income on a regular basis can make a significant difference for the working poor who are on the verge of financial ruin,” Lightfoot said.

“That’s why the largest pilot program in the country will be funded with (dollar)35 million of the (dollar)157 million we’re investing in family assistance programs.

“It will provide (dollar)500 per month in cash assistance to 5,000 families to help them get out of poverty.”

Temporary federal grants will fund the project, which will cost around (dollar)32 million.

In recent years, smaller cities have experimented with similar UBI programs.

Ten cities and states, including Chicago, are developing universal basic income programs worth up to $20,000 each.

Alaska, Pittsburgh, Columbia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Newark, Rochester, Durham, and California are just a few of them.

The move comes as Covid’s stimulus payments run out, and it appears unlikely that a fourth payment will be made.

While universal basic income is not the same as a stimulus check, UBI programs provide eligible residents with recurring payments over a set period of time, which could be every month, several times a year, or once a year.