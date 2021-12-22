Can you get help? Thousands of families are starting to receive up to $3,000 in stimulus checks – can you?

THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS have recently received a stimulus package worth up to $3,000 each.

According to a statement from the mayor’s office on Tuesday, the stimulus checks are part of the Seattle Relief Fund, which has gone out to nearly 9,400 residents.

Residents of Seattle who are 18 years old or older must apply by November 15th to be considered.

Applicants must also have earned less than 50% of the Seattle area median income, which is less than (dollar)40,500 for an individual or (dollar)57,850 for a family of four.

The amount you get is determined by the size of your family.

The city, for example, has given $1,000 to 5,585 adults, $2,000 to 827 two-adult households, and $3,000 to 2,980 households with children or adult dependents.

“Nearly 50 community organizations worked together to provide equitable in-person and over-the-phone outreach to help thousands apply for this critical funding, and now, more than ever, this cash assistance will help pay for groceries, bills, and housing,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said.

While it’s unclear whether more payments will be made, the city said it will review applications from November 16 to November 29.

During the application period, the city received a total of 63,672 submissions.

The company then stated that after making decisions on the applications, it would begin sending the one-time direct payments on December 9.

After contacting the city for more information on the potential upcoming payment schedule, we were unable to get a response right away.

Seattle is one of several cities and states that are sending out direct payments in advance of the holidays.

Last week, California began distributing its latest batch of 794,000 stimulus checks totaling more than (dollar)568 million.

Maine will continue to send (dollar)285 stimulus checks until the end of the year.

Thousands of residents in St. Louis are eligible.

Over the weekend, residents of St. Louis, Missouri, could begin applying for $500 stimulus checks.

We explain when you’ll receive your stimulus check if you’re still owed one.

We also explain how families with children under the age of 13 may be eligible for a $8,000 stimulus payment.

Also, look into all of the cities and states that offer universal basic income.