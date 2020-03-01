Capsule beds on the plane soon to be offered by an airline?

A plane in the setting sun – pixabay

Air New Zealand may have just found a solution to the problems of sleeping in an airplane, which affects many economy travelers. It filed on Tuesday a patent for capsule beds, according to information from CNN Travel. After three years of research and testing, the company introduced these capsules, dubbed “Skynest”.

Some 200 customers have already been able to test them in a hangar in Auckland (New Zealand). The beds are approximately 2 meters long and 58 centimeters wide. Each traveler will be assigned a pillow, sheets, blanket, earplugs and privacy curtains. The company would also study the installation of USB plugs and reading lights.

Six capsule beds per plane

The planes could accommodate up to 6 capsule beds. If the price of the tickets has not been revealed, it may still be a little more expensive than a conventional seat. “We are seeing a future flight experience where a customer (…) could book the Economy Skynest in addition to its Economy seat, rest well and arrive at their destination ready to go,” explains Nikki Goodman, managing director of Air New Zealand customer experience.

A final decision on these capsule beds must be taken by the company next year, in 2021. Air New Zealand had already proposed an innovative option in 2011 with the “Economy Skycouch”, which allowed passengers who traveled together to transform their seats in bed.