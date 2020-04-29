Car maker Volvo is cutting 1,300 of 25,000 jobs in Sweden

The car maker Volvo wants to cut around 1,300 of a total of 25,000 jobs in its home country of Sweden because of the corona crisis.

This was part of the planned restructuring, which should now be implemented faster because of the pandemic, Volvo said on Wednesday in Stockholm. Production will not be affected. Volvo also produces in Belgium, the United States and China.

Volvo belongs to the Chinese group Geely. In 2017, the carmaker announced that new models from 2019 should only be electric cars or hybrid cars.

On Wednesday, the carmaker confirmed that the goal was a “transformation” in areas such as sales, electrification, autonomous driving and new mobility models. Volvo has invested in these areas and “developed considerably” – in other areas the group wants to reduce its activities.