Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com – was trading at $0.033037 by 13:04 (17:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 19.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $840.57336M, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.91700B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.030772 to $0.033037 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 9.36%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $98.15214M or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0278 to $0.0330 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 97.55% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

was last at $7,073.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 12.41% on the day.

was trading at $148.09 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 12.53%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $125.71799B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $15.73949B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

