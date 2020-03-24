Cardano Dips Below 0.028827 Level, Down 4%

Investing.com – fell bellow the $0.028827 level on Monday. Cardano was trading at 0.028827 by 13:13 (17:13 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 3.60% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 23.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $745.57391M, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.91700B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.026646 to $0.029786 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 20.65%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $95.25932M or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0239 to $0.0338 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 97.86% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

was last at $6,323.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.56% on the day.

was trading at $131.55 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.85%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $115.47899B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $14.50729B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading