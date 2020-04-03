Cardano Dips Below 0.029725 Level, Down 1%

Investing.com – fell bellow the $0.029725 level on Wednesday. Cardano was trading at 0.029725 by 13:23 (17:23 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 1.49% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 1.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $773.89619M, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.91700B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.029583 to $0.030774 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.77%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $80.33743M or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0278 to $0.0314 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 97.80% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

was last at $6,201.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.90% on the day.

was trading at $129.68 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 2.06%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $113.64853B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $14.35721B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading