Cardano Dips Below 0.036134 Level, Down 3%

Investing.com – fell bellow the $0.036134 level on Tuesday. Cardano was trading at 0.036134 by 13:28 (17:28 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 2.64% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 6.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $934.34727M, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.91700B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.035352 to $0.036935 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 19.13%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $122.60692M or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0294 to $0.0369 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 97.32% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

was last at $7,325.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.63% on the day.

was trading at $171.00 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 4.49%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $134.02319B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $18.90353B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading