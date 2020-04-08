Cars are being bought in China again – hope also for Germany

Alf the Chinese automotive market was hit hard in February, Volkswagen was able to detach itself a little from the downward trend. Vehicle sales across the country plummeted by around 80 percent as a result of the corona pandemic compared to the same month last year. Volkswagen, market leader in China, lost 74 percent of its sales.

Nevertheless, nobody is happy about this minimal success at the group headquarters in Wolfsburg. The world’s largest automobile manufacturer sells around 40 percent of its vehicles in China, especially the VW and Audi brands.

For the period after “black February”, people are looking for signs of hope: “We assume that the market in March will again reach 60 percent of the level from 2019. We expect sales to stabilize further in April, “said Ralf Brandstätter WELT, the day-to-day director of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand.” We expect the market to fully normalize in the course of the summer. “

At BMW, the Chinese market says: “In China we see the first signs of a recovery. In the meantime, 95 percent of our Chinese trading partners have already reopened. Showroom traffic is also increasing. ”

However, a forecast is currently not being made. BMW’s sales in China fell by more than 30 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

The question of how quickly China’s automobile market is recovering is important for the industry in Germany for two reasons: In addition to VW, Daimler and BMW also sell a significant proportion of their cars on the world’s largest automobile market, most of which are manufactured directly in the country. China is also a production location and a key market for automotive suppliers such as Bosch and Continental.

Hope for a quick recovery in Germany

On top of that, the industry hopes that the automotive market in Germany will recover quickly after the factories reopen and the current contact ban. “The markets in Germany and all of Europe collapsed overnight. Now it will be crucial when the markets pick up speed again, ”says Brandstätter.

“Because only then does it make sense to ramp up production again in full. We currently expect demand to normalize in the summer. ”

Automobile analyst Ferdinand Dudenhöffer from the University of St. Gallen expects vehicle sales in China to decrease by around 15 percent this year to around 17.9 million vehicles: “The recovery process is going faster than in other markets, since China supports its economy and economic programs will also stimulate the car market, ”he says.



“However, it will take time for China to return to its old sales level of 24.2 million new cars in 2017.” That will probably only be the case after 2025.

“This means that overcapacities of over five million new cars remain on the market in China,” says Dudenhöffer. As a result, he believes, there will be high discounts on new cars, increased depreciation on production facilities and corresponding burdens for manufacturers: “The time of high profits in the Chinese business should therefore be over. The Chinese car market is becoming more competitive. “

The Beijing government has changed the framework

In the short term, the Chinese market is getting going again so quickly because the state can change the framework conditions rigidly. The government in Beijing recently extended funding for the purchase of electric cars, which is about to expire, by an additional two years.

Restrictions on the number of new registrations in multi-million metropolises such as Beijing and Shanghai have also been relaxed. This also primarily benefits electric vehicle buyers. Stefan Bratzel, head of the Center of Automotive Management (CAM) at the University of Applied Sciences in Bergisch Gladbach, criticizes the generally high level of state interference in the market in China.

“You can see the negative sides. They act like a kind of sweet poison, customers get used to it, be it the premiums for the promotion of electromobility, or the control of the number of registrations by the government and administrations with regard to air quality and infrastructure, ”he says.

However, sales aids from the public sector will probably also be needed in Germany and Europe in the short term in order to stimulate the idle automobile market again. “We have no supply problem in the automotive industry in Europe, but above all a problem with demand,” says Bratzel.

“In the European automotive market, too, we will probably first need a significantly stronger stimulation of sales through targeted support programs or general economic measures.” In this sense, China could “be a blueprint for how the restart of the market could succeed in Europe with a time lag”.

Bratzel’s institute anticipates a ten percent drop in China

Overall, Bratzel’s Institute for China’s automotive market expects a drop of about ten percent to around 19 million new vehicles this year. According to the current CAM forecast, the USA, on the other hand, will lose around 17 percent of vehicle sales this year, while the EU and the associated countries will lose 21 percent.

In the EU, says Bratzel, the peak of the crisis in the automotive market is likely to occur with a four to six week shift to China in March and April. “In the European Union, sales are expected to decline by around 65 percent in March, with Italy the most affected with 85 percent, France with 72 and Spain with 69 percent.”

In Germany it was minus 38 percent. Due to the pandemic, the automotive industry in Germany was facing the “greatest challenges to date in its history”.



China will probably be less hit than the other major automotive markets in the year as a whole. Bratzel attributes this to the strong presence of the internet there when introducing new cars and buying cars.

“In China, the providers of marketing new cars on the Internet are significantly further ahead than in Germany. That now helps China to get out of the crisis faster, ”he says. In Germany, these findings would also have an impact on how brick-and-mortar automotive retailers will be set up in the future in conjunction with Internet retailers.

Dudenhöffer sees another reason for the fact that vehicle trade in China – also in car dealerships – got going again so quickly: “The Chinese market is starting up relatively quickly because it is not yet saturated.” An advantage that the German and European car market no longer have.