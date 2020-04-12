Casebook of mobile industry’s response to COVID-19 in China released

A casebook of the mobile industry’s response to COVID-19 in China has been released to share its epidemic prevention experience with the world, according to a statement on the website of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

The casebook includes eight representative cases of the Chinese mobile industry’s contribution to epidemic prevention and control as well as the resumption of work and production in China, according to the statement.

Jointly released by the CAICT, the GSMA, an international association in the mobile industry, and 5G Applications Industry Array, the casebook covers six areas such as technologies ensuring emergency communications and enhancing city management and disease control.

With various innovative applications, mobile technologies have played an important role in China’s epidemic prevention and control and resumption of work and production, said the CAICT.