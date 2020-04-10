Cashaa Adds Support for Cashing Out Binance Chain Tokens

United Kingdom-based startup Cashaa has developed a fiat gateway for BEP2 tokens on Binance Chain. Announced on April 9, the integration would let users sell and buy tokens directly for fiat currencies.

Specifically, Cashaa will support the U.S. dollar, the U.K. pound sterling, the euro and the Indian rupee. The fiat gateway would connect to common banking networks for each respective currency, such as the Faster Payment Service in the U.K., the Single Euro Payment Area network in the European Union, India’s National Electronic Funds Transfer and Automated Clearing House payments in the U.S.

