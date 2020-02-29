Catalan independentist Carles Puigdemont reunites his supporters in Perpignan

Under an international arrest warrant but enjoying parliamentary immunity, the Catalan independentist Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium after the 2017 secession attempt, gathered this Saturday tens of thousands of supporters in Perpignan , in the south of France near Catalonia where the political context is sensitive.

It is the first time that the former Catalan regional president has been on the outskirts of Spain since his departure to Brussels to escape prosecution by the Spanish justice system, which in October sentenced several former members of the prison to prison for sedition. his regional government.

Until recently obtained, following a long legal battle for his immunity from MEP, Carles Puigdemont had not risked making the trip to France, a country whose police and judicial collaboration is close with Madrid .

Now that he no longer risks extradition, the Catalan separatists will offer him a crowd bath in this city in the south of France very close to the border, and which the Catalan separatists consider as the capital of “northern Catalonia” .

Valls criticizes the Roussillon hosts

The organizers have reserved 600 buses and estimate that between 70,000 and 100,000 separatist militants will travel to Spain for this meeting which is to begin at noon on the esplanade of the Perpignan exhibition center. “For me, it’s like being at home,” Carles Puigdemont told the daily La Dépêche du Midi on Wednesday.

The main figure of the 2017 secession attempt will be received on Saturday by the mayor of Perpignan, Jean-Marc Pujol, and by the president of the Pyrénées-Orientales department, Hermeline Malherbe, after attending a team match on Friday. local rugby, flag bearer of the Catalan identity.

Receptions denounced by former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, unsuccessful candidate last year for mayor of Barcelona, ​​his hometown.

1) Elected officials of all stripes will receive with great fanfare #Perpignan a political leader who has fled Spain and is being prosecuted by the rule of law. This separatist who has nothing progressive about him claims to come to “Catalonia-north” and not to France. Https://t.co/GtkLWtXFzq – Manuel Valls (@manuelvalls) February 27, 2020

“Elected officials of all stripes will receive with great pomp in Perpignan a political leader who has fled Spain and who is being prosecuted by the justice of a state governed by the rule of law. This separatist who has nothing progressive about him says he comes to northern Catalonia “and not to France”, he said on Twitter, criticizing “small-scale electoralism” and “disrespect” from neighboring country “.

Whether to dialogue with the central government

This Carles Puigdemont meeting takes place in a sensitive political context in Catalonia. His successor at the head of the regional government, Quim Torra, indeed announced at the end of January the forthcoming regional elections due to the tensions between the two separatist parties controlling the region: Together for Catalonia (JxC) by Carles Puigdemont and Left Republican of Catalonia of its former number two Oriol Junqueras (ERC), sentenced to 13 years in prison for the attempted secession.

These tensions stem from the strategic divergences between these two formations, ERC being favorable to a dialogue with the Spanish government of the socialist Pedro Sanchez while JxC always advocates disobedience.

This dialogue, set by ERC as a condition for its support for Pedro Sanchez in parliament, has just started on Wednesday in Madrid between the central government and the Catalan government to try to find a solution to this conflict which has been fueling politics in Spain for years .