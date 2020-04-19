Central bankers want to break the taboos of monetary policy

Each of these measures acts like a taboo with regard to the recent history of monetary policy. The Bundesbank was always very critical of monetary government funding, also called government funding with the banknote press. It is the same with the ECB, whose statutes are closely based on those of the Bundesbank on this issue.

However, a director general of the ECB of all places published a book on the history of central banking at the end of last year, in which he describes monetary financing as the historical normal case and in principle classified it as a good thing.

For the predominant Anglo-Saxon historiography, the history of the central banks began with the founding of the Bank of England in 1694 and the somewhat earlier founded and still existing Swedish Reichsbank.

Ulrich Bindseil, ECB Director General for Payment Transactions, contrasts this with a continental European history of central banking – a history that goes back almost three centuries. “Central banks before 1800: a rehabilitation” is the programmatic title of his book.

Machiavelli, Montesquieu, Mirabeau, Ricardo and Hamilton have already taken part in discussions about the relationship between governments and central banks: how independent must a central bank be? Does the money creation profit belong to the state or private individuals? Should the central bank lend to the state? These questions were asked as early as the 15th century.

As examples of early central banks that worked successfully for centuries, Bindseil cites the Hamburger Bank, founded in 1619, which had the goal of “promoting commerce and action”, the Bank of Amsterdam from 1609, the Bank of Rialto in Venice from 1587, and the Casa di San Giorgio in Genoa, which was in business from 1404 to 1815. He gives the title of the first central bank to the Taula de Canvi, founded in Barcelona in 1401 to manage the city’s finances and lower its borrowing costs, as well as to manage deposits that served as a means of payment.

Government funding was common

The strict ban on state financing by the central bank, as was included in the Maastricht Treaty on Monetary Union at German insistence, represents an extreme case from a historical perspective. Most of the central banks operating before 1800 had expressly also the aim in their statutes, the financing to facilitate state tasks, reports Bindseil.

This function was also emphasized by the proponents when the Bank of England was founded. Likewise, Alexander Hamilton, one of the staunch advocates of a government-independent central bank, emphasized the financial benefits to the government if there was a central bank that could buy its bonds and also help them in an emergency.

“The most long-lived central banks appeared to have been those that did not deny society the benefit of central bank credit, while at the same time guaranteeing institutional arrangements independence from the government,” concludes Bindseil, adding: “All in all, historical evidence suggests that monetizing government debt doesn’t have to be seen as evil. “

This has allowed governments to diversify and reduce their borrowing costs, to stretch spending over time and, in critical situations, to rely less on a private capital market that is very expensive in times of crisis.

For this reason, the ECB is currently buying Italian government bonds in bulk. Otherwise, the state, which is particularly hard hit by the corona crisis, could only get rid of its bonds at very high yields.

The traditional objection to such measures is that the risk of government abuse is high. Bindseil replies that misuse should not be assumed from the outset if both the constructive and the harmful use of this flexibility in financing are possible.

He mentions examples of central banks that operated government financing and worked very successfully for a long time, not least the Bank of England, but also counter-examples where the government used too much central bank credit for unproductive purposes. This includes the Taula den Canvi in ​​Barcelona from 1401. For this reason, their options for lending to the city were drastically restricted as early as 1412.

The world has changed

Bindseil emphasizes two differences between the first 500 years of central bank history and the last 50 to 100 years: up to 50 years ago, a precious metal standard was almost always the norm. That is, the currencies issued by the central banks promised that they could be exchanged for gold or silver at a certain rate.

As a result, central banks had to be much more careful than today to remain liquid. If the official gold reserves were not large enough, it was very risky to put additional money into circulation. This limitation no longer exists today.

The other big difference is absolutism, which prevailed in the first centuries of central banking. A monarch cannot make a credible commitment to preserve the value of the currency and not take away its gold from the central bank when it is urgently needed, for example to wage war.

In a democracy with a functioning division of powers, on the other hand, it is much easier to ensure that there is transparency between the central bank and the government and that accountability is preserved. In monarchies, the central banks were sometimes made a “state within the state”, as Machiavelli admiringly put it when referring to the Casa in Genoa.

The trick was to give a group of rich and powerful citizens the state license to operate a central bank. Had the monarch started a fight for the bank’s gold with these citizens, he would have lost at least a lot of trust. The Casa in Genoa became a role model for the Bank of England.

Even in times of absolutism, the counter position had to offer illustrious names. The politician and writer Marquis de Mirabeau, for example, rejected privately owned central banks. Because not only the state, but also private owners of a central bank have conflicts of interest.

Central bank business in the hands of governors

The famous economist David Ricardo firmly advocated that the state and not private central bank owners should get the profit from the creation of money. He suggested that central bank affairs be placed in the hands of governors who could only be removed from office by a majority in one or both of the houses of Parliament.

The banker and politician Alexander Hamilton, on the other hand, pushed the Bank of the United States, the predecessor of the Fed, as finance minister very differently. He was firmly of the view that the monopoly on creating money, even in a democracy, was best served by private bankers.

Today, the monopoly of banknote issuance lies with state central banks. Nevertheless, the situation is more comparable to that at the time the Bank of England was founded in terms of the allocation of the money creation gain. Because back then there was hardly any private banking in today’s sense. The central bank was “The Bank”. The Bank of England is still popularly called today.

The term central bank or central bank only came about when it became necessary to differentiate them from private commercial banks. Today, on the other hand, 90 percent of the money in circulation is created by private commercial banks in the form of bank deposits, so-called bank deposits, on their own account, albeit under the supervision of the central bank.

