Central China’s hub airport starts e-freight pilot project

China has approved Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport to start a pilot project of e-freight, targeting to facilitate its development into an international air cargo hub, according to the civil aviation authorities.

The e-freight pilot project is a move to implement the central government’s deployment of facilitating the logistics industry, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The two-year pilot project started on May 8. It will carry and try integrated digital technologies which include an electronic freight information platform, smart security check information system and air logistics public information services platform.

In the e-freight pilot project, the airport is expected to generate experiences in establishing standards, optimizing processes and connecting information.

The project is also anticipated to boost the air-ground and air-railway combined transportation, by connecting standards and information of various means of transport.

Located in the capital of central China’s Henan province, Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport is among the country’s five cargo-oriented airports and features the function in airmail collection and distribution.

The airport was listed in the country’s first batch of national logistics hub projects in 2019. Then, it became China’s only airport logistics hub.