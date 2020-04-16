Challenges and opportunities after COVID-19

As history progresses, time is accelerated and changes take place faster, which means that the idea of ​​progress, development and adaptation to the environment and events has been recurrent in all areas in our contemporary history. .

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has made turning adversity into an opportunity an imperative that also needs to be implemented in record time. And use the learning to grow and develop the full potential of society.

Coronavirus and its effects on the company and at work are already visible. According to OECD estimates, each month of confinement will have an adverse impact of about two percentage points on the evolution of annual GDP, while the drop in employment in March has been unprecedented.

We must be prepared, therefore, for a retraction of our economy, the recovery of which we hope will have the long-awaited “V” shape (which rises almost as fast as we see it descend). To achieve this, the effort must be collective; At Sanitas we know this and that is why we are adapting our services to each person to alleviate the economic difficulties of individuals and, in this way, collaborate in the economic recovery of our society.

This health crisis has served for doctors to verify that digital tools such as video consultation not only do not diminish, but also enlarge their work. I believe and hope that a more digitized medical class will emerge from this crisis. It will be interesting to see how much our current number of 2,500 doctors from 30 specialties who are already undergoing video consultation is growing. I will not be mistaken when affirming that by the end of this year the list of doctors with this tool will grow at a faster rate than before Covid.

Additionally, we are very aware that other instruments, such as the analysis of massive data, the “apps” for monitoring patients in given geographical areas or collaborative networks to share information are emerging as the weapons of the 21st century to manage this epidemic. .

We are very clear, last but not least, that we must contribute to sustaining the productive fabric and employment to facilitate the recovery of activity: our contribution will consist of maintaining and continuing to create employment, thanks to our ability to generate income via useful services for society.

Companies have a fundamental role, that of adapting before anyone else and leading that process. We all long to return to our pre-March 14 life, but it will never be exactly the same. I propose that together we make it even better.

Iñaki Ereño, CEO of Sanitas and Bupa Europe & Latam.