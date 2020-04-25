Chamber: conditions crucial for KLM’s rescue Inland

The cabinet’s plans are “a relief for many KLM people,” says D66 Member of Parliament Jan Paternotte. But “just as important” is that the airline needs to become greener and perform less nuisance night flights. Eppo Bruins of coalition partner ChristenUnie also underlines “that state aid always comes with conditions” and embraces the demands made by the cabinet. France, in turn, must impose similar conditions on the rescue of the French leg of the company, says Bruins.

Coalition partner CDA also thinks it is ‘good that conditions are set’ and calls them ‘fair.’ Although the party of responsible minister Wopke Hoekstra is particularly pleased that the cabinet is ‘doing everything possible’ for this ‘vital pillar of our economy.’

Blue debate

The PvdA acknowledges that KLM is important for the economy and jobs, but wants to have a quick debate with the cabinet about ‘strict conditions.’ In addition to the requirements set by the cabinet, according to MP Henk Nijboer, KLM should fire as few people as possible and the company and its staff should pay tidier taxes.

GroenLinks is pleased with the ‘clear conditions’ already set by the cabinet. But they must “become concrete and accountable quickly,” says Member of Parliament Suzanne Kröger.

“Hospitals abandoned”

The SP and the Party for the Animals choose a sharper tone. Although the government is allocating “billions to save KLM”, it will “let hospitals go bankrupt”, says Lilian Marijnissen. She only wants to help the airline out of the fire if the State gets “more say”.

The PvdD is against the bailout as long as “there are no guarantees about the terms.” Aviation has, according to MP Lammert van Raan, “now built up the disadvantage of doubt.” In addition, “significant contraction is inevitable.”