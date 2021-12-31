Champagne shortages have the potential to ruin your New Year’s Eve toast.

Your New Year’s Eve toast could be ruined if there isn’t enough champagne.

If you haven’t done your shopping yet, a shortage of high-end champagne could jeopardize your New Year’s Eve bash.

The absence of bubbly this holiday season is due to supply chain issues, the ongoing Covid pandemic, and climate events.

As the year draws to a close, CNN reports that brands like Moet andamp; Chandon and Veuve Clicquot may be noticeably absent from liquor stores.

However, not all champagne brands may be affected, so those who don’t mind drinking a less expensive bottle can still toast the New Year.

Champagne sales fell 18% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne (CIVC).

The Champagne region is represented by CIVC.

According to CIVC, 300 million bottles were sold in 2019.

By 2020, that number will have dropped to 245 million.

While figures for 2021 have not yet been released, CNBC reports that the industry may see a recovery.

The surge in demand could push the champagne industry back to pre-pandemic levels, with some speculating that the 2021 numbers could surpass the most recent high of 307 million bottles set in 2017.

However, if suppliers are unable to keep up with demand and other challenges persist, the surge could result in a prolonged champagne shortage.

It’s unclear how long the delays will last because champagne demand has fluctuated throughout the pandemic.

If you can find those high-end brands, they may be even more expensive than usual.

That’s because, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, alcohol prices have increased by about 1% since this time last year.

If supply chain issues persist, the shortage could last for some time, and prices could rise as well.

Similar shortages have affected other products this year, including cream cheese and even Cheetos.

