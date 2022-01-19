Changes to income tax brackets and deductions are among the key tax changes for 2022.

Changes to income tax brackets and deductions are among the major tax changes for 2022.

EACH YEAR, a slew of tax changes are introduced, and 2022 will be no exception.

We’ve compiled a list of the IRS’s most significant changes and inflation adjustments that will affect your tax return in 2023.

The standard deduction ensures that all taxpayers have at least some income that is tax-free in the United States.

This amount has been raised for 2022.

According to the IRS, the standard deduction for married couples will increase to (dollar)25,900 in 2022, up from (dollar)2021 by (dollar)800.

The standard deduction has increased to (dollar)12,950 for single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately.

This is an increase of (dollar)400.

The standard deduction for heads of households will be (dollar)19,400.

This deduction has also been increased by $600.

The tax rates will remain unchanged.

They’re still 10%, 12 percent, 22 percent, 24 percent, 32 percent, 35 percent, and 37 percent in 2022.

However, to account for inflation, the tax brackets have been adjusted.

These are listed below for 2021 and 2022.

individuals who are single

Filing jointly by a married couple

Individuals who are single

Filing jointly by a married couple

The earned income tax credit (EITC) is intended to provide a tax break to low- to moderate-income workers and families.

The maximum EITC for 2022 is (dollar)6,935.

This represents a (dollar)207 increase over 2021.

Your tax credit, however, is determined by your income, filing status, and number of children.

Contributing to a 401(k) can significantly reduce your tax bill, and the amount you can save has been increased for 2022.

These accounts aid in retirement planning.

The IRS increased the 401k contribution limit to (dollar)20,500 in 2022, an increase of (dollar)1,000.

Workers over the age of 50, on the other hand, are eligible for an additional (dollar)6,500 catch-up contribution.

