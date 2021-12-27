Check out the amount of ‘New Year’ stimulus checks worth up to (dollar)1,400 that will be sent out in 2022.

In 2022, ‘New Year’ stimulus checks worth up to $1,400 will be sent out – see how much you could get.

Some Americans will receive a “NEW Year” stimulus check worth up to (dollar)1,400 in early 2022.

People who were eligible for the third round of stimulus checks that were distributed earlier this year but did not receive them will be eligible for the 2022 payments.

When eligible taxpayers file their 2021 tax returns next year, the final batch of checks will be mailed out.

People who’s tax situation changed in 2021 but wasn’t reflected in their most recent tax return could be eligible for the money.

Parents who had a child in 2021, for example, may be eligible for the (dollar)1,400 payments if their income meets certain criteria.

The last tax return filed determined a family’s eligibility for the third round of stimulus checks, which were distributed earlier this year as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The (dollar)1,400 checks will be applied to their parent or guardian’s 2021 tax return because babies born in 2021 were not factored in.

Due to a change in income or the addition of a dependent, others may also be eligible for more money.

At tax time, eligible Americans will be able to request a Recovery Rebate Credit from the IRS to get the money they are owed.

Individuals must have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 or less, and married couples filing jointly must have an AGI of $150,000 or less, to be eligible for the full amount on the third round of checks.

For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 relief, visit our live blog on stimulus checks…

When a person’s income exceeds the income limits, payments start to dwindle.

Individuals earning more than (dollar)80,000 and couples earning more than (dollar)160,000.

The exact number of families owing a (dollar)1,400 stimulus check is unknown, but it is thought to be in the millions.

The exact figure will not be known until the total number of births for 2021 is announced.