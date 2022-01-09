Examine your eligibility for a (dollar)7,500 payment before the deadline.

Check to see if you qualify for a (dollar)7,500 payment before the deadline.

Officials in Vermont are offering two different relocation grants, one of which has a deadline approaching quickly.

Vermont is providing grants to help businesses cope with the ongoing Covid pandemic by alleviating labor shortages and providing much-needed relief.

The $7,000 New Relocating Worker Grant is for people who move to Vermont full-time and work for qualified employers.

This grant is for people who moved to Vermont and started working for a Vermont company on or after July 1, 2021.

The worker must work in an occupation identified by the Vermont Department of Labor in its Short-Term Occupational Projections with the Most Openings, according to Think Vermont.

There are additional eligibility requirements that must be met in order to qualify for the funds.

To be eligible, workers must earn at least (dollar)13.39 per hour.

The livable wage in Vermont is set at this level.

Employees must also be able to:

This is not to be confused with the New Remote Worker Grant, which has now closed.

The New Remote Worker Grant has a maximum award of (dollar)7,500, just like the New Relocating Worker Grant.

The purpose of this grant is to entice remote workers to move to Vermont.

Workers must relocate to Vermont full-time on or after February 1, 2022, and work remotely full-time for an out-of-state employer from a home office or coworking space in Vermont to be eligible.

In addition, they must be paid at least (dollar)13.39 per hour, which is the Vermont liveable wage.

Additionally, employees must:

The application for the New Relocating Worker Grant is now open, and the application for the New Remote Worker Grant will be available in February.

On the Think Vermont website, you’ll find more information, FAQs, and applications for the two grants.

On the website, there’s also a link to sign up for the 802(plus)YOU newsletter, which will keep you informed about when the New Remote Worker Grant applications open.