Check to see if you qualify for a free (dollar)7,500 check just for MOVING to a beautiful state.

WORKERS are being offered a one-time payment of up to (dollar)7,500 to relocate to Vermont as officials try to attract new residents and expand the state’s workforce.

The northeastern state has been hit hard by a labor shortage, which has been exacerbated in recent months by the Covid pandemic.

Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, was elected in January.

Only three counties in the state added workers, according to Phil Scott.

He claimed in his State of the State address that all 14 counties have lost workers, with Caledonia, Windsor, and Essex counties down “15 percent or more since their peak.”

The New Remote Worker Grant is available to those who move to Vermont and become full-time residents on or after February 1st while working for an out-of-state employer.

According to Think Vermont, remote workers must be employed full-time, meaning they work at least 35 hours per week and are not on a seasonal contract.

Workers must earn at least (dollar)13.39 per hour, Vermont’s livable wage, to be eligible.

Applicants must also pay state income taxes.

Remote workers from all over the country can subscribe to the 802(plus)YOU newsletter to be notified when the application process opens.

The Relocating Worker Grant program, meanwhile, encourages Americans to relocate to the state in order to work.

Workers from across the country who relocate to Vermont on or after July 1, 2021 are eligible for reimbursement grants of up to (dollar)7,500.

Individuals must pay Vermont income tax and be paid a livable wage.

The grant application period is now open, and applications are being accepted.

Cashiers, fast food workers, waiters, carpenters, bartenders, and farm workers are among those who are eligible to apply.

Applicants should bring information about their employer and proof of residency documentation, such as a Vermont driver’s license or a Real ID card, when applying.

Applicants must also submit two documents from the list below: a Vermont housing lease or purchase contract, a state utility bill with the new service address, a property tax bill, and/or homeownerrenter insurance.

Following your successful relocation to Vermont and review of your application, you may be reimbursed for the following qualifying relocation expenses.

This could include the price of hiring a moving company, shipping, or moving supplies.

Applicants are only allowed to apply for one grant and are not permitted to submit multiple applications.

Furthermore, you are ineligible for a grant if you have not yet relocated to Vermont.

According to a study conducted by Career Cloud that used data from the US Bureau of Labor, Vermont had the fourth-largest labor shortage in September

