Check to see if you’re eligible for surprise checks worth (dollar)600 and (dollar)1,100 that will be sent in DAYS.

Check to see if you’re eligible for surprise checks worth (dollar)600 and (dollar)1,100 to be sent in DAYS.

By the end of the week, CALIFORNIA residents will receive their surprise stimulus checks worth between $600 and $1,100.

This round of checks began to be distributed on November 29, with the final payments due on December 17.

A total of 800,000 paper checks and 3,000 direct deposit payments will be distributed.

All of this is part of California’s Golden State II program, which was made possible by Governor Gavin Newsom’s approval of around (dollar)12 billion in coronavirus relief.

When Newsom announced the program, he said, “The Golden State Stimulus is critical to lifting up those hardest hit by the pandemic and supporting California’s economic recovery, putting money directly in the hands of folks who will spend it on basic needs and within their local communities.”

Those who are eligible for the stimulus check will usually receive it through the refund option on their tax return.

Within a few business days, direct deposits typically appear in bank accounts.

The delivery of paper checks, on the other hand, can take up to three weeks.

To qualify, you must have lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year and still be a resident of the state when the payment is made.

For the 2020 tax year, your California Adjusted Gross Income [CA AGI] must be between (dollar)1 and (dollar)75,000, and you must file your 2020 taxes by October 15, 2021.

For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 relief, visit our live blog on stimulus checks…

The last three digits of your ZIP code on your 2020 tax return will be used to send payments.

According to the last three digits of their ZIP code, the state has set the following deadlines for qualifying recipients to receive their payments by mail:

The GSII checks are distributed every two weeks until every Californian who is eligible has received one.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.