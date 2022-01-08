Check when you’ll get YOUR money with the latest COLA update: How your birthday affects your higher (dollar)1,657 Social Security payments.

In just five days, millions of retirees will receive Social Security payments worth an average of $1,657.

The monthly benefits are distributed according to the recipient’s birthdate.

This year, recipients will see a 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) applied to their benefits.

It’s the biggest increase since 1982, and it means that retired workers’ monthly checks will rise from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,657 on average.

On the second Wednesday of each month, recipients whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of their birth month will receive their monthly benefits.

As a result, on January 12th, some seniors will receive their first adjusted check.

Individuals with birthdays between January 11th and January 20th can expect benefits on the third Wednesday of every month.

Others with birthdays between the 21st and 31st of the month will be paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Throughout the year, the cycle repeats itself.

Couples’ average monthly payment will rise from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753 – a (dollar)154 increase.

Employees with disabilities will see their monthly pay rise to (dollar)1,358 from (dollar)1,252.

Around eight million people who receive Supplemental Security Income had their payments increased around December 30 of last year.

A letter explaining the new COLA increase should have been sent to Social Security recipients by now.

Americans should wait three additional mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration if they do not receive their payment on the expected date.

The Social Security Administration does not allow lump-sum withdrawals of benefits, but retirees who have a private retirement savings account, such as a 401(k), can withdraw more money if they wish.

The increase of 5.9% is the highest in nearly 40 years.

Only 1.3 percent was added to benefits last year.

Benefits increased by 5.8% in 2009, but there was no change in the following years.

The My Social Security website allows Americans to estimate how much they are likely to receive.

Despite the increase, it’s expected that seniors will continue to feel the effects of inflation.

“We are still going to see this tremendous problem with prices increasing faster than the COLA,” Mary Johnson, a Senior Citizens League policy analyst for Social Security and Medicare, told CBS.

“Anyone living on a fixed income, including retirees, should be aware that the 5.9% increase may appear to be the largest we’ve ever seen.

“However, when they look at their household budget, they’ll see that it still won’t cover all of the rising bills.”

