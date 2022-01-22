Check your wallet for a rare Lincoln penny with a wax-filled die, which sells for (dollar)122.

Check your wallet for a rare Lincoln penny with wax filled die, which sells for (dollar)122.

A RARE erroneous penny sold for more than (dollar)120 on the internet.

The cent, which features 16th President Abraham Lincoln, is one of several 1913 coins that could be quite valuable.

The wheat cent series, which began in 1909, includes the Lincoln penny.

The most interesting part, however, comes from the seller of the coin, which sold for (dollar)121.63 after 39 bids.

The last two letters in “TRUST” are nearly completely faded if you look above Lincoln’s head.

The “U” appears to be soiled as well.

Furthermore, there is more fading on the wheat leaves at the bottom right of the reverse, next to the right of the “S” and “A” of “United States of America.”

This is described as a “wax filled die” by the seller.

The description stated, “The die had to [have]wax filling [on]the TRUST and on the back on [the]Wheat Leafs.”

Below the date of the coin is an “S,” which stands for the mint location San Francesco.

However, the wax filling is not present on every 1913 Lincoln S penny, and there is an even rarer variety.

The “red specimen” is what it’s called.

Professional Coin Grading Service’s David Hall said of the 1913 S coin, “Full Red Gems are almost non-existent.”

“Full Red specimens are light red in color.

This is a very important Lincoln cent rarity in Gem condition.”

For a “red specimen” coin graded “MS66” by PCGS, a buyer once paid more than (dollar)63,000.

According to USA Coin Book, 1913 S coins are worth (dollar)19 in average condition and up to (dollar)256 if they are in “uncirculated (MS-63) condition.”

Some are currently listed on eBay for more than (dollar)20.

However, as always, keep an eye out for online imposters.

To avoid this, double-check the seller’s track record and whether the coin was certified in the listing.

The Lincoln cent isn’t the only coin that could be worth a lot of money.

Check your change for rare nickels, half dollars, quarters, and other coins, as some of these coins can sell for thousands of dollars.

Collectors value coins with a low mintage or an error the most.

Search the full name of your coins on eBay to see if they’re worth anything.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.