Checks in the amount of (dollar)1,657 will be mailed to millions of people TOMORROW as part of the January Social Security COLA payment – find out how to get yours.

MILLIONS of seniors who are cash-strapped will receive social security checks worth an average of $1,567 tomorrow.

Retirees will see an increase in their payment due to the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Retired workers will receive a (dollar)92 increase in their monthly benefit, bringing it to (dollar)1,657 from (dollar)1,565.

Those born between the 11th and the 20th of the month will receive their social security check tomorrow.

Those born between January 20 and January 26 can expect to receive their payments on January 26.

On Wednesday, February 9, the next checks for retirees born between the first and tenth of the month will be mailed.

This year’s maximum social security benefit is (dollar)4,194.

You must earn six-figure sums throughout your career, work for at least 35 years, and postpone your claim in order to receive the money.

A letter explaining the new COLA increase should have arrived in the mail by now for Social Security recipients.

Americans should wait three extra mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration if they do not receive their payment on the expected date.

The Social Security Administration allows beneficiaries to receive their benefits monthly, but seniors cannot take their money out in one lump sum.

Retirees with a separate private retirement savings account, such as a 401(k), can, however, withdraw more money if they wish.

The 5.9% increase is the largest COLA increase in nearly 40 years.

Only 1.3 percent was added to benefits last year.

The increase comes as consumers continue to be hammered by crippling inflation.

In 2009, benefits increased by 5.8%, but there was no adjustment in subsequent years.

Some recipients are already concerned that, despite the cash boost, the payments will not be sufficient to cover inflationary costs.

“Ya, I got a whole 30(dollar) raise that will help with the cost of everything rising lol,” one user tweeted.

“My Social Security only increased by (dollar)52, which isn’t even enough to cover my gas bill,” one person said.

The My Social Security website allows Americans to estimate how much they are likely to receive.

If recipients suspect their social security check has been stolen, they must immediately contact the Social Security Administration.