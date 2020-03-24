childcare, sick leave … Which device for you?

WORK STOPPING. Are you sick or need to babysit, and therefore cannot work? Work stoppage or sick leave, we will explain what these two devices mean for you.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 23 mars 2020 à 10h12] The coronavirus (Covid-19) health crisis is not without consequences for many parents. Some are forced to request a specific work stoppage from their employer. As a reminder, two very specific cases allow this process to be triggered:

You are sick and have coronavirus : in this case, you must request a sick leave.

: in this case, you must request a You have one or more children, aged under 16, and you are unable to carry out your activity, even by telework: your employer cannot refuse you a work stopping. For now, the decree provides for a work stoppage period of 20 days. However, this system is likely to evolve depending on the spread of the epidemic and the extension of containment measures.

What about your remuneration if you are in one of the cases mentioned above? It depends on the reason. Indeed, you will not receive the same compensation if you are sick yourself or if you are off work to babysit your child. We explain everything in detail.

Since March 16, schools and day nurseries have been closed to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus. In order to encourage childcare at home, a system has been put in place, under certain conditions. Here are the criteria that you must fulfill to benefit from a work stoppage in these circumstances:

You must be unable to telecommute : we are thinking in particular of parents of young children who require constant attention.

: we are thinking in particular of parents of young children who require constant attention. Child must be old under 16

Only one of the two parents can benefit from the device

You may be asked for a declaration of honor certifying it. If you are affected, you must then contact your employer. It is the latter who will take care of the procedures with your Primary Health Insurance Fund (CPAM). By decrees published on February 1 and March 5, 2020, the government said it did not plan no waiting period to benefit from daily allowances as well as no minimum contract duration preceding the work stoppage.

Benefits are not the same as in the event of sick leave (read below). “If you are one of the two parents who look after your child, in this context, you are on sick leave without a medical certificate, without being sick, and there you have at least 90% of your salary“, said Muriel Pénicaud. Depending on the collective agreements to which your company subscribes, you could even benefit from 100% of your salary, the company paying the remaining part.

Please note thatno compensation cap has yet been announced regarding this compensation. Last (rare) good news in these difficult times, it is your employer who takes care of everything with the CPAM via a specially dedicated page on the Ameli site. You therefore have no steps to take, once you have informed your employer that you wish to benefit from this system and provided a sworn statement certifying your incapacity for work.

To claim payment of sickness insurance compensation, you must have a sick leave. The latter must be established by your Primary Health Insurance Fund (CPAM). This is the meaning of the decree published on March 9 which also provides for delivery by the Regional Health Agency after an investigation or by the medical advisers of the national health insurance fund, responsible for transmitting it to your employer.

Please note: the procedure is different from a standard sick leave, traditionally delivered by your doctor. If you are sick with coronavirus, you receive compensation without waiting period for twenty days, as planned decree n ° 2020-73 published on January 30. As a reminder, the latter is usually three days long.

As with a standard sick leave, Health Insurance pays the daily allowance (IJ). She corresponds at 50% of the daily salary, calculated from the average gross wages for the last three months preceding the cessation of your professional activity. Do you want to do the calculation yourself? Here’s how to do it:

Multiply your gross monthly salary by three (example: if you receive 2000 euros gross monthly, 2000 x 3 = 6000)

(example: if you receive 2000 euros gross monthly, 2000 x 3 = 6000) Divide this amount by 91.25 (average number of days over three months) to get your gross daily salary : 6000 / 91.25 = 65.75

(average number of days over three months) : 6000 / 91.25 = 65.75 Divide this amount by two to get your daily allowance corresponding to 50% of your daily salary. 65.75 / 2 = 32.87 euros gross (charges like the CSG apply and will therefore decrease the amount collected).

Please note: the gross reference salary is taken into account within the limit of 1.8 times the gross monthly minimum wage, i.e. 2,770.96 euros in 2020. Objective stated, introduce a ceiling on the amount of daily social security benefits. Very concretely, this means that in sick leave, you will see a drop in your income. With this calculation, the maximum amount of daily allowance (IJ) is indeed 45.55 euros gross. The only exception is that this amount is increased after 30 days off for parents with at least three dependent children and then reaches 60.73 euros gross per day..

Finally, the company must pay additional compensation to the employee, supplement paid from the first day of cessation (against 7 days usually, modification made and indicated in the Official Journal on March 5). To benefit from this, the conditions of the Labor Code (articles L. 1226-1 and D. 1226-1) have however been maintained, which indicates that it is always necessary to haveone year of seniority in the company to take advantage of it. Certain companies and collective agreements may grant better supplements.