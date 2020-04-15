Children at Risk From Online Predators During COVID-19, Warns UNICEF

Online predators are out on the hunt as millions of children are forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, UNICEF warns the public.

Howard Taylor, the executive director of the Global Partnership to End Violence against Children, said, “School closures and strict containment measures mean more and more families are relying on technology and digital solutions to keep children learning, entertained and connected to the outside world, but not all children have the necessary knowledge, skills, and resources to keep themselves safe online.”

There are over 1.5 billion children and young people who have been affected by the closure of schools worldwide. And many of them are online taking classes or just socializing. It’s the socializing aspect that concerns UNICEF as well as other children’s rights groups.

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the UN Children’s Fund, had this to say: “Under the shadow of COVID-19, the lives of millions of children have temporarily shrunk to just their homes and their screens”, and ended with, “We must help them navigate this new reality.”

As the need for face-to-face encounters is becoming less frequent, children might be tempted to do risky things like interact with people they don’t know online. At the same time, increased time online may also expose them to potentially harmful content and cyberbullying.

UNICEF chief said, “We call on governments and industry to join forces to keep children and young people safe online through enhanced safety features and new tools to help parents and educators teach their children how to use the internet safely.”

Governments are now asked to keep child protection services open at all times during the pandemic. Also, new training for health, education, and social service workers on the impacts of COVID-19 on their well-being may be needed.

Moreover, concerned groups have requested to step up the public’s awareness on cyber safety, as well as provide local helplines and hotlines for instances like these.

Those in the information technology industry, which include social networking platforms, are requested to enhance their platforms with increased security measures.

And finally, parents are charged with making sure that their children’s online activities are being monitored. They also need to ensure that their antivirus programs are up-to-date to increase security. Also, they are encouraged to speak to their children on who they talk with online and how they manage their time, as well as to set new rules on internet usage.

