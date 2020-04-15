Chile’s LATAM Airlines prepares to suspend 2019 dividend due to coronavirus dilemma

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The board of South America’s biggest service provider, LATAM Airlines Group (SN: ), plans to put on hold a $57 million returns settlement linked to the company’s 2019 revenues to maintain money to weather the new coronavirus crisis, it said on Tuesday night.

The plan still needs to be elected on by shareholders, however it is most likely to be authorized, as the business has a controlling investor, the Cueto family.

LATAM’s closest rivals, Colombia’s Avianca Holdings (CN: ) and Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (SA: ), uploaded losses in 2019 so they do not have a reward to distribute.

Avianca’s board at first recommended to distribute a returns based on pre-2019 revenues but then strolled back the proposal in very early March amidst backlash and as the coronavirus started to spread fast in Latin America.

Under Chilean legislation, business are expected to distribute 30% of their net earnings to shareholders. LATAM’s proposal would certainly still distribute the 2019 dividends but at some point in the future.

LATAM has put on hold every one of its global flights this month as well as is only running a small number of residential trips in Chile and Brazil.